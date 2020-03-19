UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.50% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $88,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 101,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,141. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

