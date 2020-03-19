UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $103,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 5,737,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

