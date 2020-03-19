UBS Group AG Increases Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.42% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $68,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 88,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH traded up $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $114.51. 1,187,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.71. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

