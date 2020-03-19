UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,316,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.29% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $79,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,205 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,766 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,295,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 616,987 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,645,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

