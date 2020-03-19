UBS Group AG Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $114,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 718,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.47 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

