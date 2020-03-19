UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 8,109,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

