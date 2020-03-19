UBS Group AG Purchases 102,223 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Roper Technologies worth $92,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $12.74 on Thursday, hitting $300.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,139. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

