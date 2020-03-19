UBS Group AG Purchases 67,923 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $96,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 271,448 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

