UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $124,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 2,503,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,198. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

