UBS Group AG Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.49% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $143,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.38. 1,779,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

