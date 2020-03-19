UBS Group AG Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $73,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

ITA stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.55. 689,352 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

