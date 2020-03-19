UBS Group AG Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.94% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $130,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 688,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

