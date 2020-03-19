UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.63% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $104,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,583,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.67. 593,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.13 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

