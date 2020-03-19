UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of Citizens Financial Group worth $68,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

