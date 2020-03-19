UBS Group AG Sells 267,941 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 267,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.11% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $68,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 2,317,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

