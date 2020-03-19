UBS Group AG Sells 28,721 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.81% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $135,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.46. 334,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,931. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $177.49 and a 12 month high of $261.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

