UBS Group AG Sells 38,047 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.80% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $144,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 346.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 1,916,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,190. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.