UBS Group AG Sells 43,932 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.17% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $123,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFI stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,776. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $52.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

