UBS Group AG Sells 69,773 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.83% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $78,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTWO traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.10. 1,101,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,567. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $136.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09.

