UBS Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €14.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.94 ($23.19).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.