UBS Group Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $29.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

BILI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 3,498,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

