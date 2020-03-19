UBS Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,531 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 964 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615,007 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 538,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

