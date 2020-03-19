UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 856.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,325. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. UDR has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

