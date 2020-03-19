UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of UDR worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in UDR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,413,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 158,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in UDR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UDR by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 2,657,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,325. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

