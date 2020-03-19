Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Cap Hits $149,218.49

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $149,218.49 and $158.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

