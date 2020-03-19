Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post sales of $285.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.30 million to $289.78 million. Umpqua posted sales of $283.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

