Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,261 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Under Armour worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Under Armour by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $10,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 453,846 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,581 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

