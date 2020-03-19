UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Down 80.3% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $25,179.29 and approximately $18.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 80.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

