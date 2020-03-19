Unification (UND) Market Cap Hits $815,030.11

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Unification token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Unification has a market cap of $815,030.11 and $96,691.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unification has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02544495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00198087 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

