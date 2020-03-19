Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,268,000 after buying an additional 549,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $541,878,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.16. 231,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,173. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

