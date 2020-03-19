Unit Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Unit in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42). Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of UNT opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.36. Unit has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Unit by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unit by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

