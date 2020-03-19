UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255 ($16.51).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UNITE Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

LON UTG opened at GBX 647 ($8.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,190.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,173.08. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 889 ($11.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. This represents a yield of 1.81%. UNITE Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.05%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

