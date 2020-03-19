United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.75% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:USLM traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.40. 41,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

