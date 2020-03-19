United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $123.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.