UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,787 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $256,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.38. 5,268,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,851,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.95. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $200.19 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,150. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

