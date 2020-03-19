UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $217.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.38 and its 200 day moving average is $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $200.19 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

