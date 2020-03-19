Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Unity Biotechnology worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $178,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 296,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,684. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

UBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.