Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.15% of Univar worth $47,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 1,608,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

