Universa (UTNP) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Universa has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $4,186.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.