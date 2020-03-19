Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

