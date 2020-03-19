Unobtanium Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $8.31 million and $1,774.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $41.18 or 0.00683185 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.03567371 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,865 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

