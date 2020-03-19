Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $59.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Upland Software stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,164. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $17,078,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 241,397 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $4,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

