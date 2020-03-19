Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.