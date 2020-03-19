USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Director Acquires $82,400.00 in Stock

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Director Michael Ray Curry acquired 20,000 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE USDP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 402,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,206. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.29%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in USD Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

