USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Insider Acquires $108,486.12 in Stock

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) insider Dan Borgen bought 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 402,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,206. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.47. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

