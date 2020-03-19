USDQ (USDQ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,061.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One USDQ token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00017190 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $1,061.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004346 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00375514 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001049 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

