Utrust (UTK) Trading 18.3% Higher This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $3.56 million and $1.48 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.02540916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00198361 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.