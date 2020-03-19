V-ID Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, V-ID has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $252,489.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.37 or 0.04156971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00039803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00012444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003915 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,145,062 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

