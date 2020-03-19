Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 383,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.64.

Shares of MTN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.26. 880,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,013. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $233.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

