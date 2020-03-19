Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.30% of Valmont Industries worth $41,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.16. 205,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

